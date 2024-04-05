Third man charged after Greenock death

A third man has been charged after the death of a man in Greenock last year.

Michael Beaton, 35, was found with serious injuries on Drumfrochar Road in the Inverclyde town at around 7.20pm on November 26.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a few hours later.

Michael Beaton, 35, died after he was found seriously injured in Greenock (Police Scotland/PA)

On Friday, police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Beaton’s death.

He will appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Two other men – aged 22 and 25 – have already appeared in court in relation to the death.