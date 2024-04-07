Police probe hate-related crimes at Old Firm match By Press Association April 7 2024, 5:34pm April 7 2024, 5:34pm Share Police probe hate-related crimes at Old Firm match Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4942583/police-probe-hate-related-crimes-at-old-firm-match/ Copy Link Fans outside the ground (Jane Barlow/PA) A number of alleged hate-related crimes during the Rangers v Celtic match in Glasgow are being investigated, Police Scotland said. The Old Firm game on Sunday afternoon resulted in a 3-3 draw. Police said no arrests were made at Ibrox Stadium, but a small number of reports relating to hate crimes are being assessed. They were also informed of an object being thrown, striking a man, but he did not require medical attention. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of an object being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday 7 April 2024. “One man was struck but did not require treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”