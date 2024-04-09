Pet cat shot dead in ‘sickening’ attack

A cat has been shot dead in a “sickening” attack, prompting a police appeal.

The family pet was found critically injured on Friday in Hopetoun Drive, Bridge of Allan, Stirling, at around 12pm.

It was believed to have been shot with an air rifle.

Veterinary treatment was unsuccessful and the animal died following the attack, which detectives branded “sickening”.

Police launched an appeal in a bid to find the suspect.

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “This was a sickening act that caused the death of a family pet and our thoughts are with the cat’s owners.

“Cats are legally protected from cruelty and this offence potentially also breaches the terms of being a licenced weapon holder, so it is vital that we find who was responsible.

“We are asking anyone with information that could help us trace the person responsible to come forward.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with information about any other similar incidents in the area.”

Anyone who can help should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1815 of Sunday April 7 2024.