Teenage driver taken to hospital after car hits building

A teenage driver was taken to hospital after his car crashed off a roundabout into a building, leaving a hole in the wall.

The 18-year-old man, who was driving a white Mercedes A250, was treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the late night crash on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the vehicle went out of control at a mini roundabout in Milnathort, Perth and Kinross, at about 11.20pm before crashing into a building.

The car was heading north on the A922 South Street towards the A91 Stirling Road when the single-vehicle crash happened.

Inspector Michelle Burns said: “We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward in order for us to establish a full picture of the circumstances.

“In particular, we would ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area from Wednesday night to please make us aware of anything which could be of significance to our inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3948 of Wednesday April 10.”