Home News Scotland

Memorial for baby who died in Scottish capital to be re-installed and dedicated

By Press Association
Aerial stock image of Edinburgh, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aerial stock image of Edinburgh, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)

A memorial will be re-installed and dedicated to a baby boy who was found dead in Edinburgh more than two decades ago.

Just over 23 years ago, the body of the un-named boy was recovered in the Craigmillar area of the Scottish capital, and despite an investigation, his true identity and that of his parents were never found.

The youngster was laid to rest at Mortonhall Cemetery, with more than 400 people in attendance to remember the baby they collectively named “Craig Millar” – after the area where he was discovered on March 11 2001.

The memorial will be unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, next to the football pitches at Harewood Road in the Niddrie area of the city.

The memorial was previously on display for the public to pay respects near the Castlebrae Community Campus.

However, since construction began on the campus, the memorial was removed, renovated and stored by William Purves Funeral Directors, free of charge.

The memorial will be re-installed by the funeral director on Friday and will be officially unveiled at 2pm.

it comes after Edinburgh City Council conducted a study and found the majority of residents in the area wanted the memorial to be relocated outside school grounds.

The new location is just a short distance from the original site, and the council says it also plans on creating a memorial garden at the original location at the Castlebrae Community Campus.

Housing, homelessness and fair work convener, councillor Jane Meagher, said: “Over two decades on, it’s clear to see that the community still care deeply for baby Craig.

“This tragedy is such a large part of Craigmillar’s history that it’s fitting the residents are there to see the memorial returned.

“Residents made sure the memorial was never without fresh flowers or messages of love and it was always immaculately maintained.

“I’m pleased we could respect the wishes of the community and return it to a new location, where it can be easily accessed by people who want to pay their respects.”

Andrew Purves, director at William Purves Funeral Directors, added: “As an Edinburgh-based funeral director, we understand that this memorial stone is very dear to this community.

“The memorial is a special tribute to the little boy who will always have a place in the hearts of the Craigmillar community.

“It has been our honour to take good care of baby Craig’s memorial and are now pleased to be able to install it in its permanent home.”