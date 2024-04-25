Man, 66, in critical condition after car crashes into house in Barrhead

A 66-year-old man has been critically injured after a car crashed into a property in East Renfrewshire on Wednesday night, police said.

Emergency services responded after a Vauxhall Mokka crashed into a house in the Fern Drive area of Barrhead at about 5.45pm.

Two men, aged 60 and 66, were injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The 60-year-old has since been released but police say medical staff have described the 66-year-old’s condition as critical.

The 77-year-old driver of the car was not hurt in the collision.

It is currently unclear if the two men were passengers, were on the street or were in the house the car smashed into.

Fern Drive at the junction with Whin Avenue has been closed while an investigation takes place.

Sergeant Sean Dempsey, of Police Scotland, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to contact us with any information.

“I would also ask anyone with doorbell cameras or dash cams to check their footage as there may be images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2804 of April 24.