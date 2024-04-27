Body found in search for man missing for 16 months

Police searching for a man who disappeared in the Highlands in freezing conditions more than a year ago have found a body.

Rodrigo Falcon, 33 at the time, was last seen in Aviemore in the Cairngorms at about 3.10am on Sunday December 11 2022.

He had been at The Vault nightclub and the last confirmed sighting of him was on CCTV as he walked down Grampian Road towards the southern end of the town.

Extensive searches were carried out throughout the town and surrounding area but he was never found and police issued a fresh appeal in December last year.

Police said that a body was discovered just outside Aviemore at around 2.15pm on Friday April 26.

Formal identification is still to take place, however the family of Rodrigo Falcon have been informed.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.