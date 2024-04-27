Prisoner who went missing at funeral found

A prisoner who went missing while attending a funeral has been found.

Jamie Ross, 29, had last been seen in Edinburgh on Tuesday at about 12.28pm, near the Cameron Toll shopping centre.

Police Scotland urged people not to approach him, but to contact them immediately if they saw him.

The force said on Saturday said that the 29-year-old has been traced safely.

Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”