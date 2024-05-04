Police appealing for information after osprey remains found near loch

Police are appealing for information after the remains of a protected bird species were found near a loch.

On Friday, the remains of an osprey were discovered near the Loch of the Lowes, Dunkeld, where the bird is believed to have been nesting.

Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.

Inspector James Longden said: “It is illegal to kill any protected species and we are working closely alongside partner agencies to confirm what has happened here and whether there is any criminality involved.

“Information from the local community could prove vital and it is important we speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who may know something which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quotint incident number 3266 of Friday May 3.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.