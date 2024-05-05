Police concern for two teenage girls not seen since Friday

Police say concern is growing for the safety of two teenage girls who have been missing since Friday.

Friends Chloe Mackell, 15, and Julie Kujawska, 13, were reported missing from parts of Glasgow on Friday.

Ms Mackell was last seen in Windyedge Crescent at about 11.15pm, and Ms Kujawska was last seen in North Woodside Road at about 9pm.

Chloe Mackell was last seen on Friday at about 11.15pm (Police Scotland/PA)

Ms Mackell is described as white, 5ft 4in, slim with long black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, black trainers and a turquoise puffer jacket.

Ms Kujawska is described as white, 5ft 3in, of slim build with brown hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark clothing and black Converse shoes.

Screenshot image of Julia Kujawska, who was last seen in Glasgow at about 9pm on Friday (Police Scotland/PA)

Sergeant Stuart Torley of Police Scotland said: “Chloe and Julia are friends and we believe they are together, however concern is growing due to their ages and the fact that they have been missing since Friday night.

“We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen the girls, or who has information regarding their whereabouts, to come forward.

“We would also appeal directly to Chloe and Julia to please get in touch with someone to let us know they are safe and well”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 4751 and 4599 of Friday, 3 May, 2024.