Police concern for two teenage girls not seen since Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police concern for two teenage girls not seen since Friday

By Press Association
Police have appealed for help (Andrew Milligan/PA
Police have appealed for help (Andrew Milligan/PA

Police say concern is growing for the safety of two teenage girls who have been missing since Friday.

Friends Chloe Mackell, 15, and Julie Kujawska, 13, were reported missing from parts of Glasgow on Friday.

Ms Mackell was last seen in Windyedge Crescent at about 11.15pm, and Ms Kujawska was last seen in North Woodside Road at about 9pm.

Chloe Mackell
Chloe Mackell was last seen on Friday at about 11.15pm (Police Scotland/PA)

Ms Mackell is described as white, 5ft 4in, slim with long black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, black trainers and a turquoise puffer jacket.

Ms Kujawska is described as white, 5ft 3in, of slim build with brown hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark clothing and black Converse shoes.

Julia Kujawska
Screenshot image of Julia Kujawska, who was last seen in Glasgow at about 9pm on Friday (Police Scotland/PA)

Sergeant Stuart Torley of Police Scotland said: “Chloe and Julia are friends and we believe they are together, however concern is growing due to their ages and the fact that they have been missing since Friday night.

“We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen the girls, or who has information regarding their whereabouts, to come forward.

“We would also appeal directly to Chloe and Julia to please get in touch with someone to let us know they are safe and well”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 4751 and 4599 of Friday, 3 May, 2024.