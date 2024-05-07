Union questions ‘lack of data’ in teacher research paper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union questions ‘lack of data’ in teacher research paper

By Press Association
School populations in Scotland are expected to gradually decline over the next decade (PA)
A union representing teachers has said it has “serious reservations” about a Scottish Government report
on pupil number projections and corresponding teacher resourcing needs over the next 10 years.

The report was commissioned to provide insights on the future trends of pupil populations and compare Scotland with the rest of the UK in terms of pupil-teacher ratios (PTRs) and teachers’ class contact time.

The paper goes on to consider a range of scenarios including increasing teacher numbers in the context of a government commitment to increase numbers by 3,500 by the end of the current parliamentary term in 2026.

It also considers varying PTRs in the context of a further commitment to reduce teachers’ contracted class contact time by 1.5 hours per week by 2026 from the current 22.5 hours.

But the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) has said the report “is notable for the lack of data and research it provides” and has called on the Scottish Government to provide further research “swiftly” to aid future talks over teachers’ class contact time.

Mike Corbett, the NASUWT’s national official for Scotland, said: “While welcoming the publication of this report, which may help to rejuvenate stalled discussions on the long-promised reduction in class contact time, NASUWT has serious reservations about it.

“It is notable for the lack of data and research it provides on the recruitment and retention of teachers, localised contexts and the size and operation of the supply teacher workforce.

“Without these, any decision-making is not fully informed and NASUWT requests that the Scottish Government swiftly commission or produce relevant research data in these areas to aid discussions.

“The NASUWT remains fully committed to achieving the promised 90-minute reduction in class contact time and for it to be dedicated to teacher preparation and correction.

“Three years on from the promise being made, we remain willing to discuss and negotiate its implementation with employers and the Scottish Government.

“In the meantime, we repeat the request we recently made to the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, that she should encourage employers to immediately address many of the key drivers of teacher workload which NASUWT has shared with her, such as Forward Planning in Primary schools, over-assessment in the secondary sector, bureaucratic tracking and monitoring procedures and unwieldy School Improvement Plans.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.