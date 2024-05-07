More than 80% of food delivery couriers feel ‘unsafe’ at work – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 80% of food delivery couriers feel ‘unsafe’ at work – study

By Press Association
A survey found 81% of food delivery couriers felt ‘unsafe’ at work (Alamy/PA)
A survey found 81% of food delivery couriers felt ‘unsafe’ at work (Alamy/PA)

Eight out of 10 food delivery couriers in Scotland feel “unsafe” at work but carry on out of financial necessity, a study has found.

The study, led by Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, surveyed 207 food delivery couriers in cities across Scotland and found that more than 60% had experienced racial or ethnic abuse, and 55% had suffered physical abuse, largely as a result of incidents while on the road.

The two-year study also found that every single one of the 33 women surveyed said they had experienced sexual harassment or abuse while at work.

Dr Pedro Mendonca, who led the study, said: “Our findings shed light on the reality food delivery couriers have to confront on a daily basis.

“A significant number of the workforce are migrants who face multiple barriers as well as daily abuse, and a lack of opportunities to find alternative employment in safer environments.

“It’s imperative to understand the nuanced reality in this sector so that we can address challenges and ensure equal protection for all workers.”

The published report includes first-hand accounts from food delivery couriers, with one quoted as saying: “I’m constantly being threatened by people, not only customers but on the road. It’s like they see a guy with a delivery bag and they constantly give me grief.”

In a sector where migrants account for a significant portion of employees, the study found half of those surveyed said food delivery was their primary income source, and that it is hard for many workers to find alternative careers due to issues such as qualification recognition and language barriers.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, called for more protection for delivery couriers.

“This report shines a light on the galling abuse suffered by food delivery couriers which cannot be allowed to go unchecked,” she said.

“To read that all women surveyed had experienced sexual harassment or abuse, with 81% of couriers overall feeling fundamentally unsafe in their work, is inexcusable and requires urgent action from government.

“These workers need protection. If we are to become a Fair Work Nation by 2025, the exploitative, abusive practices this vital research from Dr Mendonca highlights must be purged.”

The study, named Fair Gig Work: A review of Employment Practices in the Scottish Food Delivery Work 2024, was funded by the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and also involved researchers from the University of Strathclyde and Nottingham Trent University.