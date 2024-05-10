Swinney pressed over abortion protests Bill amid concern at his deputy’s views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swinney pressed over abortion protests Bill amid concern at his deputy’s views

By Press Association
Gillian Mackay is concerned her Bill could be watered down or delayed (PA)
Gillian Mackay is concerned her Bill could be watered down or delayed (PA)

A Green MSP has called on John Swinney to reaffirm the Scottish Government’s commitment to curb anti-abortion protests amid concern over views expressed by new deputy first minister Kate Forbes.

Gillian Mackay MSP is pressing for reassurances from the First Minister after Ms Forbes appeared to indicate support for “silent prayer” protests in an interview.

Ms Forbes told Christian media outlet Sancta Familia, last year, she did not think prayer should be banned and Ms Mackay’s Bill had to strike “the right balance”.

Ms Mackay brought forward the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill to ban protesters from congregating withing 200 metres of hospital and clinics.

The Bill was supported by a majority of MSPs at a first stage vote on its general principles in April and is expected to proceed to stage two this month for further scrutiny before a final vote.

Ms Mackay has since written to Mr Swinney asking him to commit to supporting her proposed legislation and ensure his Government will not support any attempt to water it down or change its timetable.

She said: “The protests we have seen outside hospitals are absolutely wrong. They set out to intimidate, harass and deter people from accessing healthcare that they are entitled to.

“I would be very concerned if the Scottish Government was to support any amendments that could undermine or water down the protections that are included in my Bill.

First Minister’s Questions
John Swinney appointed Kate Forbes as his deputy (Lesley Martin/PA)

“A so-called silent prayer exemption, for example, would risk making the Bill far less effective and allow some of the protests and the pain that people feel to continue.

“I hope that the First Minister will reaffirm his Government’s support for my Bill, and that he will oppose any attempts to dilute it.

“Far too many people have suffered for far too long. All politicians need to stand together in defence of reproductive rights and the right to access healthcare.”

In a letter to Back off Scotland, First Minister John Swinney wrote: “My Government will continue to provide full support to Gillian Mackay MSP as her Bill progresses through the Scottish Parliament.

“I was delighted to see the Bill pass at Stage 1.

“Ms Mackay has already confirmed amendments to be brought forward at Stage 2, which will also be fully supported by my Government.

“I want to assure you personally of my full support for legislation which will protect and advance the right of women to access abortion care”.