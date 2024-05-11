Murder inquiry launched after death of 24-year-old man

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a man in Lanarkshire.

Officers were called to a report of a man found seriously injured at a property in Shiel Gardens, Shotts, at around 8.20am on Thursday May 9.

John Cairns, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a post-mortem examination police are treating the death as murder and are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Hazel Reid, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive inquiries are ongoing at this time.

“Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or any other footage that they think would assist the inquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Police said an extensive investigation is under way to establish what happened.

Ms Reid said: “It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as possible, and I would like to reassure the community that officers are working to trace whoever is responsible.

“I am appealing to the community to get in touch with us with any information they have. No matter how insignificant it might seem, please pass it on to officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0688 of May 9, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where anonymity can be maintained.