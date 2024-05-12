Man airlifted to hospital after jet-ski collision By Press Association May 12 2024, 12:46pm May 12 2024, 12:46pm Share Man airlifted to hospital after jet-ski collision Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4977237/man-airlifted-to-hospital-after-jet-ski-collision/ Copy Link Police are investigating (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving two jet-skis. The incident happened in water near Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway at around 5.35pm on Saturday. Police said a 42-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance for treatment. A spokesperson added: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”