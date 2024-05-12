Most Scots believe employers should be able to recruit from abroad – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Most Scots believe employers should be able to recruit from abroad – study

By Press Association
The research looked at attitudes to migration (Steve Parsons/PA)
The research looked at attitudes to migration (Steve Parsons/PA)

The majority of people in Scotland believe employers should be able to recruit from abroad to fill vacancies, suggesting a “pragmatic” approach to migration, according to new research.

The Migration Policy Scotland Attitudes to Immigration Survey found support for migration has “cooled”, with 42% of those questioned supporting a reduction in the number of immigrants coming to Scotland, up from 28% in last year’s survey.

However the research found widespread acceptance of the need for employers to recruit from abroad and strong agreement that immigration helps to fill jobs for which it is hard to find workers nationally and locally.

More than six in ten (61%) said that employers should be able to recruit from abroad to fill vacancies, and agreement rose to 79% in relation to sectors with critical shortages such as health and social care.

And 78% of respondents said that sectors requiring temporary and seasonal workers such as farming should be able to recruit from overseas.

There was also strong support for maintaining or increasing numbers on all of the largest visa routes for migrant workers – those for skilled workers, health and social care workers and temporary and seasonal workers.

Dr Sarah Kyambi, director at Migration Policy Scotland, said: “The socio-economic and demographic challenges facing Scotland are immense, and migration will play an important role in meeting these.

“Our research suggests that the Scottish public wish to see a pragmatic response to these real-world challenges at a time when our politics and policymaking is implementing an ever-more restrictive regime.

“This risks squandering the opportunity for more rational, evidence-driven consideration of migration policy in favour of inflaming division.”

The research found that those in urban regions were more likely than those in rural regions to favour reductions in seasonal or temporary work (19% compared with 13%).

Strawberries
Researchers found support for recruiting seasonal workers in sectors like farming (Philip Toscano/PA)

Half (50%) of those questioned said migration has had a positive impact on Scotland while 26% said it has had a negative effect and the remainder were undecided or said they did not know.

Dr Rebecca Kay, senior researcher at Migration Policy Scotland, said: “Attitudes towards immigration are often presented as ideologically-driven and divisive.

“Our survey nonetheless suggests that people in Scotland tend towards a more measured and practical view.

“We find substantial support for recruitment from abroad and for maintaining or increasing numbers of skilled and essential workers.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Home Secretary have been clear that current levels of migration are far too high. Health and social care workers make a vital contribution to society, but immigration is not the long-term answer to our social care needs.

“Our approach is fair – reducing immigration and ensuring businesses invest in and recruit from the domestic workforce, whilst prioritising the overseas workers and students who will contribute significantly to our economy.”

The Migration Policy Scotland Attitudes Survey was carried out by Diffley Partnership using the Scotpulse online panel to gather 2,305 responses between February 1-5 this year.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.