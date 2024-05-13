Hillwalker dies from fall in Highlands

An elderly hillwalker died as he descended Beinn a Chrulaiste in the Highlands.

The 74-year-old died on Saturday evening from a fall, after he had climbed to the summit of the mountain in Glen Coe.

The experienced hiker had reached the summit and spoken to his son at 3.30pm, but by 6pm he had not returned and his mobile phone had vanished from the “find my phone” app his son was using.

Police Scotland alerted Glencoe Mountain Rescue, which found the man’s body after embarking on a “spread search”.

A rescue helicopter lowered a paramedic who confirmed the man had died, before being sent to assist with another call.

Volunteers recovered the man’s body using a Can-Am Off-Road 6×6 back to the Rescue Centre in Glencoe, where a private ambulance was waiting.

A spokesperson for Glencoe Mountain Rescue said: “Our condolences to the man’s friends and family, you are in our thoughts at this time.”