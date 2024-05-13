Police say concern growing for missing 10-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police say concern growing for missing 10-year-old girl

By Press Association
Sophia Timms, 10, has been missing since Monday morning (Police Scotland/PA)
Sophia Timms, 10, has been missing since Monday morning (Police Scotland/PA)

Police have said “concerns are growing” for a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday morning.

Sophia Timms was last seen at about 8.30am on Belhaven Road, Dunbar.

Police believe she may have been headed towards the High Street or Countess Crescent in the East Lothian town.

She has been described as 4ft 10 tall, slim, with long, brown hair in a bun and a purple scrunchie.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue and pink rain jacket, a red polo top, black leggings, blue Skechers and was possibly carrying a red and white backpack.

Sergeant Rhona Meikle of Police Scotland said: “There have been no confirmed sightings of Sophia since 8.30am and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“We want to make sure she is safe and well.

“Significant inquiries are being carried out in the area and we are asking people to keep an eye out for her”.

Anyone with information on Sophia’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0992 of Monday May 13.