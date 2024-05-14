CalMac chief ‘frustrated’ by delayed return to service of Islay ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CalMac chief ‘frustrated’ by delayed return to service of Islay ferry

By Press Association
The ferry service to Islay will not resume Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ferry operator CalMac’s chief executive has said he is “frustrated” by a delay to the Islay vessel’s return to service.

CalMac announced the MV Finlaggan ferry has been delayed in its annual maintenance, with service now due to resume on Saturday May 18.

Vessels were redeployed to cover the important island route in April and CalMac has said the temporary timetable will continue until the MV Finlaggan returns at the weekend.

The vessel’s annual overhaul had previously been rescheduled to fall after the busy Easter holiday period and to ensure it returns to services before the Islay Festival in late May.

The ferry was originally due to return to the Kennacraig to Islay route from Wednesday May 15.

Duncan Mackison, CalMac’s interim chief executive, said: “We are frustrated that MV Finlaggan’s return has been delayed, and our fleet management team has had a regular presence at the shipyard recently.

“We have made it absolutely clear that these delays, even if only for a few days, have a real, detrimental impact on the islands and communities we serve.”

The ferry operator said it will be “much better equipped” to deal with maintenance delays and service disruption in the coming months when the MV Glen Sannox and Isle of Islay vessels enter service, followed by four additional ferries by 2026.

CalMac has been supporting Uist and Barra with fuel supplies, putting additional pressure on services, after the pier normally used for this was condemned.

The firm had hoped to redeploy MV Isle of Mull from the South Uist service to support Mull, however, it has said this will not be possible without the Finlaggan due to the need to deliver vital supplies to Uist and Barra.