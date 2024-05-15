Fatal accident inquiry to take place into North Lanarkshire man’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Fatal accident inquiry to take place into North Lanarkshire man’s death

By Press Association
The Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held at Glasgow Sheriff Court (PA)
The Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held at Glasgow Sheriff Court (PA)

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of a man from North Lanarkshire will begin in June, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has said.

The COPFS has lodged a first notice to begin the court process for an FAI into the death of Thomas Cochrane, 52.

He died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary on the evening of January 21, 2019, after being found unconscious in the back of his works van at his home address in Moodiesburn.

A preliminary hearing will be held on June 25 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The inquiry will explore the circumstances of Mr Cochrane’s death, with an anticipated focus on the follow-up care and contact he had with University Hospital Monklands and Stobhill Hospital.

The inquiry is also expected to consider the sharing and/or recording of information between and within University Hospital Monklands, Stobhill Hospital and other specialist mental health units.

Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The tragic death of Thomas Cochrane occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary FAI will be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Mr Cochrane’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”