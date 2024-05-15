Man, 30, charged following fatal Perthshire crash

A man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash in Perthshire in 2023.

The incident involving a van, a car towing a caravan, and a tractor with a trailer happened on the A93 near Meikleour on September 13 last year.

The 69-year-old man who was driving the car died at the scene.

Police said a 30-year-old man has been charged following the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.