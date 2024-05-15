Forbes vows to leave ‘no stone unturned’ on future of Ferguson Marine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forbes vows to leave ‘no stone unturned’ on future of Ferguson Marine

By Press Association
Kate Forbes has vowed to leave ‘no stone unturned’ in securing the future of Ferguson Marine (Jane Barlow/PA)

The deputy First Minister has vowed to leave “no stone unturned” in securing a future for the state-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard.

Speaking ahead of a summit on Thursday about the future of the shipbuilder, Kate Forbes said progress towards securing a sustainable future for the business “continues to be made”, while acknowledging that workers had not had a “smooth journey”.

She also said that taking the business into public ownership had saved more than 300 jobs and ensured two new ferries would be delivered.

The Caledonian MacBrayne ferries MV Glen Sannox and MV Glen Rosa under construction at Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow on the River Clyde (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “I want to thank the GMB union for organising this summit and bringing the key players with an interest in a sustainable future for Ferguson Marine to the table.

“I very much hope that the conversations which take place will help to shape future discussions on a sustainable future for the yard.

“I’m pleased to see that progress continues to be made but I do, of course, recognise that this has not been a smooth journey for the workforce.

“Our decision to take Fergusons into public ownership saved the last commercial shipyard on the Clyde from closure, rescued more than 300 jobs and ensured that the two ferries – vital for our island communities – will be delivered.

“I am committed to leaving no stone unturned when it comes to pursuing a sustainable future for Ferguson Marine, its workforce and for wider shipbuilding on the Clyde.”

The summit, which is organised by the GMB union, will be attended by union officials, members of the Scottish Parliament, councillors and company executives, alongside the deputy First Minister.