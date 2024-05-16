Man charged after pensioner killed in bus crash in September

A man has been charged after a pensioner died in a collision with a bus eight months ago.

The 73-year-old was crossing Orchard Drive in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, when the incident occurred at around 4.50pm on Friday September 1 last year.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.