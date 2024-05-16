Man charged after pensioner killed in bus crash in September By Press Association May 16 2024, 2:39pm May 16 2024, 2:39pm Share Man charged after pensioner killed in bus crash in September Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4982390/man-charged-after-pensioner-killed-in-bus-crash-in-september/ Copy Link A man has been charged over the incident in September 2023 (PA) A man has been charged after a pensioner died in a collision with a bus eight months ago. The 73-year-old was crossing Orchard Drive in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, when the incident occurred at around 4.50pm on Friday September 1 last year. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have now said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.