Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist, 34, dies in crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in East Ayrshire.

The 34-year-old man was riding a blue Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle when the crash happened at 6.55pm on Monday.

He was travelling on the A76 between Kilmarnock and Mauchline and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions between Crossroads and Crosshands for a crash investigation and re-opened at about 2.45am.

Sergeant Martin Cunningham, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and anyone driving in the area who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1488 of Monday May 20.