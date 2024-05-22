Man taken to hospital after kayak incident in loch

An Italian man has been taken to hospital after he and another kayaker capsized in a sea loch.

He and the other person, who were not wearing lifejackets, got into difficulty and ended up in the water in Loch Carron in the Highlands at 8.38pm on Tuesday.

The coastguard said Kyle RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter went to the scene. However, by the time they arrived a group of passing kayakers had managed to rescue the two people and bring them back to shore at Ardaneaskan.

The pair, believed to be on holiday, were passed into the care of the emergency services.

The Italian man, who is in his 60s, was taken to Broadford Hospital on Skye while the other person was checked at the scene and did not need further medical attention.

Kyle of Lochalsh coastguard rescue team also attended the scene.