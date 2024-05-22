Man seriously injured in Cairngorms crash

A 42-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in the Cairngorms.

At around 6.30am on Wednesday, officers were called to the B9008 between Ballindalloch and Glenlivet, Moray, after reports of a green Land Rover Defender having crashed.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for around 10 hours.

Police Scotland have launched an appeal to the public, asking for anyone with information or footage to come forward to assist with inquiries.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0559 of 22 May, 2024″.