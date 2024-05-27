Police hunt for witnesses after man, 86, dies days after being hit by car

A pedestrian who was left critically injured after being hit by a car has died.

The 86-year-old man was hit by a Mercedes GLE in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, at about 5.20pm on Friday May 17.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, with serious injuries, after the accident in Stamperland Crescent at the Clarkston Toll.

Police revealed on Monday the man later died on Thursday May 23.

The 54-year-old Mercedes driver involved in the incident was not injured.

Road policing sergeant Scott Gourlay said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died, and everyone involved.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers, and who can assist, is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3034 of Friday May 17.”