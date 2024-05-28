Pedestrian dies following crash involving two HGVs

A pedestrian has died following a collision involving two HGVs on the A9 Perth bypass.

The crash happened near to the on-slip for the A85, close to the pedestrian footbridge, at around 12.35am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended, however the pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information from any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

Police Sergeant Brian McEwen, Perth Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Despite the time of night, the A9 was still busy with traffic and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area from around 12.20am and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 0099 of May 28 2024.”

The road was closed for around six hours following the crash and reopened at 6.30am.