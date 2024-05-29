West coast crash leaves 74-year-old woman dead

Police are appealing for information after a crash in Argyll and Bute left a 74-year-old woman dead.

The single-car collision, involving a blue Renault Kadjar, happened on the A816 Lochgilphead to Oban road north of Ardfern.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.20am on Tuesday.

The driver of the car, a 74-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she later died.

Road Policing Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the Renault Kadjar prior to it.

“If you were in the area at the time and have a dashcam, please review your footage and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1182 of May 28.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.