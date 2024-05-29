Woman, 80, seriously injured in two-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 80, seriously injured in two-vehicle crash

By Press Association
Police are investigating the crash, which occurred near Nairn in the Highlands on Tuesday afternoon (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An 80-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a van in northern Scotland.

The incident occurred on the A96 near Nairn at the junction with Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm at about 3pm on Tuesday.

It involved a white Dacia Sandero and a green Renault Master van.

The 80-year-old, who was a passenger in the Dacia, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The Dacia driver, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where his condition is described as stable.

The 57-year-old woman who was driving the van was not injured.

She was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.

The road was closed for an investigation and reopened at about 7.45pm.

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Doug Scott of the Highland and islands road policing unit said: “Our inquiries to establish what has happened are ongoing and we are appealing for information.

“If you can help then please get in touch. If you have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2051 of May 28.