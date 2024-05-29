Woman, 80, seriously injured in two-vehicle crash

An 80-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a van in northern Scotland.

The incident occurred on the A96 near Nairn at the junction with Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm at about 3pm on Tuesday.

It involved a white Dacia Sandero and a green Renault Master van.

The 80-year-old, who was a passenger in the Dacia, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The Dacia driver, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where his condition is described as stable.

The 57-year-old woman who was driving the van was not injured.

She was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.

The road was closed for an investigation and reopened at about 7.45pm.

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Doug Scott of the Highland and islands road policing unit said: “Our inquiries to establish what has happened are ongoing and we are appealing for information.

“If you can help then please get in touch. If you have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2051 of May 28.