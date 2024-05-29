Man arrested over death of 11-year-old cyclist in bin lorry crash

A man has been arrested after an 11-year-old boy was killed in a crash with a bin lorry.

Thomas Wong, 11, who was riding a bike, died at the scene of the collision on March 1.

The incident occurred at about 8.20am on Whitehouse Road in Edinburgh, near the junction with Braehead Road.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with inquiries into the crash.

The force said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are continuing.