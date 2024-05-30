Photography project reveals scale of habitat restoration

The number of trees is increasing and peatland is being restored in some of Scotland’s nature reserves, a long-term photography study has revealed.

NatureScot has carried out repeat photography to illustrate changes at national nature reserves (NNR) across the Highlands.

The project involves taking photographs in the same locations at the same time of year, dating back 70 years in some cases.

The visual record supports recent data from NatureScot showing tree numbers increased by around 25% at Invereshie and Inshriach between 2017 and 2023 through natural regeneration as well as deer management.

It also found the woodland at Beinn Eighe has increased by 41% since it was designated as the UK’s first NNR in 1951, through a combination of tree planting, natural regeneration and sustainable deer management.

More than 200 hectares of peatland has been restored on the mountainside at Ben Wyvis NNR as part of landscape-scale habitat restoration stretching from sea to summit.

Ian Sargent, NatureScot’s nature reserves manager for the central Highlands, said: “Our aim over the years has been to restore nature to allow it to function naturally with minimal intervention on our NNRs.

Peatland is being restored at Ben Wyvis (NatureScot/PA)

“In turn, these nature-rich areas provide many benefits, including increased biodiversity, carbon storage and resilience to climate change.

“Even when we are very familiar with an area, it is sometimes difficult to appreciate change, especially when it happens slowly.

“Repeat photography allows us a fascinating look back in time and an insight into the dramatic but sometimes unnoticed changes to the landscape down through the years.

“While of course these images can’t tell us the full story of a place and its people, it is certainly encouraging to see and reflect on the restoration of woodlands and peatlands over the years at some of our most beautiful and special sites for nature.”