Woman, 80, dies following crash in Highlands

An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A96 in the Scottish Highlands.

The fatal incident, which involved a white Dacia Sandero and a green Renault Master van, happened around 3pm on Tuesday at the junction with Hardmuir Fruit Farm near Nairn.

Emergency services attended and the woman, who was a passenger in the Dacia, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries where she later died.

She has been named as Elizabeth Diane Gray, known as Diane, from the Forres area.

The driver of the Dacia, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The van driver, a 57-year-old woman, was uninjured, and she was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Police Sergeant Doug Scott of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Diane’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Police are asking for anyone with any information on the crash to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2051 of Tuesday May 28, 2024.