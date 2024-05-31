Hundreds of community Big Lunch events planned for weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of community Big Lunch events planned for weekend

By Press Association
Hundreds of community events including street parties and coffee mornings will be held over the weekend (Leon Neal/PA Wire)
More than 400 community Big Lunch events will be held at the weekend across Scotland, helping to kick off a month of community action in June.

The events include street parties, barbeques, coffee mornings and public picnics, and it is hoped more communities will join in throughout the month.

Events will take place in Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Shetland as well as elsewhere.

Big Lunches across the UK in 2022 and 2023 raised more than £35 million for charitable causes.

King Charles III coronation
Big Lunch events, including picnics and street parties, were hosted to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III (Leon Neal/PA Wire)

The idea was sparked by the Eden Project, and made possible by The National Lottery, and is part of Month of Community, an annual opportunity for neighbourhoods and groups to fundraise for a good cause, reduce loneliness and spend some time in green spaces.

Since starting in 2009, an average of 7 million people have taken part in The Big Lunch each year, making it the biggest annual act of community friendship in the UK.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland spokesperson for The Big Lunch, said: “Eden Project recognises that when people sit down and get to know each other better they often go on to do good in the areas where they live.

“We hope The Big Lunch will be a catalyst for action during the whole of the Month of Community so if you missed out this weekend why not join in and support a cause you care about?”

Later this month, Thurso Community Development Trust in Caithness is holding a Big Lunch picnic event.

Sharon Dismore, trust senior development officer said: “The Big Lunch is hugely important because it brings a new and diverse mix of people to community projects and community spaces.

“It also gives us a reason to celebrate those community projects and the people who volunteer in them and sharing food is a great way of bringing people together.”

Anyone interested in finding out more can do so at https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-lunch.