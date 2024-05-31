Police seek driver after teenage cyclist is seriously hurt in crash with car

A 17-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after he was involved in a crash with a car while riding an e-bike.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 11.45pm on Thursday on Portal Road, Grangemouth, near Falkirk.

The e-bike was involved in a crash with a small, white, hatchback car, police said.

The teenager was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, where his condition has been described as serious.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of the car.

Inspector Andrew Thompson, of the road policing unit, said: “A young man has been left with serious injuries and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“It is vital that we trace the driver of the small, white car seen in the area.

“A review of CCTV footage along with door-to-door inquiries are being carried out in the local area.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage you may have captured something that can assist our inquiries.”

The road was closed following the incident and local diversions were put in place.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4450 of Thursday May 30 2024.