Pedestrian who died after Cumbernauld car crash named by police

A pedestrian who died after a car crash in Cumbernauld has been named by police as William Henderson.

The 49-year-old, from Cumbernauld, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on May 26, where he later died.

The incident, involving a black Citroen C4 car, happened at around 8.10am on Greenfaulds Road, at the junction with Locksley Road, last Sunday.

The driver was not injured.

Sergeant Chris McColm of Lanarkshire Road Policing said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Henderson at what is a very difficult time.

“We would reappeal to anyone who saw what happened or who stopped to assist at the scene. I would also be keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage as it may hold information that is relevant to our investigation.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone with any information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 1067 of Sunday May 26 2024.