Body found in search for missing walker

A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing while walking on a Hebridean island a week ago.

Mary Molloy, 68, was last seen walking on the Isle of Rum at around 2.30pm on Saturday May 25 and was in touch with her family at 6.30pm that day, although it is not known where she was.

Police described her as a “keen hillwalker” but it is thought she may have become disorientated while trying to make her way back to the Dibidil area.

A major search was launched involving mountain rescue teams, a helicopter and search dogs.

Police said that a woman’s body was recovered on the island during the afternoon of Saturday June 1.

She has yet to be formally identified, but the family of Mary Molloy have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”