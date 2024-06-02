Boy, 16, dies after ‘disturbance’

A 16-year-old boy who was left seriously injured following a “disturbance” in Glasgow on Friday has died, police said.

Emergency services were called to Greenfield Park in Eskbank Street at around 8.15pm on Friday.

Kory McCrimmon, 16, from Glasgow, was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.