Man seriously injured after being abducted and thrown from car

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted and abducted before being thrown from a car.

The 45-year-old man was attacked near to Renton Road, Dumbarton, on Friday evening.

Police said he was found seriously injured at around 11pm that evening after being ejected from a car in Main Street in Old Bonhill, Alexandria.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated for serious facial, hand and leg injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the incident and the car which is described as reddish in colour.

Detective Constable Georgia Callander said: “Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this serious incident and we are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information.

“If you were near to Main Street, Old Bonhill, or Renton Road, Dumbarton, on Friday night and saw or heard anything suspicious it is important that we speak to you.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to check in case they may have captured something which could be of significance to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4840 of Friday May 31 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.