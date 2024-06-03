Five teenagers seriously injured after car hits tree in East Kilbride

Five teenagers are in a serious condition in hospital after their car hit a tree in South Lanarkshire.

An 18-year-old man was driving the black Vauxhall Astra in East Kilbride when Police Scotland said it appeared to lose control and struck a tree at about 8.55pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Crookedshields Highway near its junction with Crookedshields Road.

The driver and four male passengers, aged 18, 17, 16 and 15, were taken to hospitals in Glasgow where staff say they are in a serious condition.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor said: “As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, saw the black Astra being driven, or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3653 of June 2.”