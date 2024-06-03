First Minister among tributes to doctor killed in paddleboard accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister among tributes to doctor killed in paddleboard accident

By Press Association
Police said the 57-year-old died at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister John Swinney is among those who have paid tribute to a doctor who died following a paddleboard accident.

Police were called to the River Spey near Aviemore in the Highlands on Friday following reports of concern for a woman on a paddleboard.

Other emergency services attended but Dr Julia Hamilton, 57, died at the scene.

Dr Hamilton was described as a “well-loved colleague” in a statement from Whitefriars Green Practice in Perth, where she had worked since 1994.

Mr Swinney – the local MSP – said: “I am terribly sorry to read this news and extend my sympathy to the family, colleagues and patients of Dr Hamilton.”

The statement from the practice said: “Dr Hamilton was an outdoor enthusiast and her family have derived great comfort that she passed away doing something she loved in a place that was very special to her.

“Dr Hamilton had been a partner in the practice since 1994 and was a well-loved colleague and friend who was devoted to the care of our patients.

“We appreciate this news, as it was to us, is a great shock to you all.”

A book of condolence, the statement added, would be opened in the practice.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.45am on Friday May 31, we were called to a report of concern for a woman on a paddleboard in the River Spey, near to Aviemore.

“Emergency services attended, however the 57-year-old woman died at the scene.

“There are not believed to any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.”