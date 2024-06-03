Elderly couple taken to hospital after crash

An elderly couple have been taken to hospital after a crash in Dingwall.

The pair were travelling in a navy blue Volkswagen Jetta when it was in collision with a white Jaguar F-Pace on the A9 near Skiach at around 1pm on Monday.

The crash happened at the junction with the B9176 by Alness.

Emergency services attended and the 81-year-old male driver and 83-year-old female passenger of the VW were taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Medical staff described the condition of the woman as serious but stable.

The male driver and female passenger of the Jaguar were uninjured.

The A9 was closed in both directions to allow for investigations.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I am appealing to anyone who was on the road at the time of the incident to contact us.

“If you have dashcam, please check the footage as it could hold images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1571 of June 3.