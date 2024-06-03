12-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after crash

A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after a collision with a car.

She was walking on Ardrossan Road in Seamill, North Ayrshire, when the collision happened at around 3.50pm on Monday.

She was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and was described by medical staff as being in a critical condition.

The crash happened on the A78 between Saltcoats and Seamill and a involved a blue Nissan Note driven by a woman, who was unhurt.

The road was closed for a collision investigation.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area, who may have witnessed the incident, to contact us.

“If anyone has dashcam equipment, please check the footage as it could hold images which could assist our investigation.”