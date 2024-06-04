Man arrested in Glasgow after report of ‘possible firearm’ By Press Association June 4 2024, 11:17am June 4 2024, 11:17am Share Man arrested in Glasgow after report of ‘possible firearm’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/5000138/man-arrested-in-glasgow-after-report-of-possible-firearm/ Copy Link Police arrested a 43 year-old man in Queen’s Park on Tuesday morning (Andrew Millian/PA). Police have arrested a man in Glasgow following a report he was in possession of a “possible firearm”. Officers were alerted to the incident in Queen’s Park at around 7.40am on Tuesday. The 43-year-old was subsequently traced and arrested and police said there is no risk to the wider public. Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.