Man dead after disturbance at house

A man has died and another has been arrested following a report of a disturbance at a house in Glasgow. Police said they were alerted to an incident at a property in Brock Road in the Priesthill area of the city at around 1am on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said a 49-year-old man was found injured at the house and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city, but he was later pronounced dead. They added that a 53-year-old man was arrested and inquiries are continuing. The spokesperson said: "Around 1am on Tuesday June 4, police received a report of a disturbance and a man being found injured at a property on Brock Road, Glasgow. "A 49-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. "A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing."