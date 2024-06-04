Boyle and McDermid join support for Sheku Bayoh family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boyle and McDermid join support for Sheku Bayoh family

By Press Association
It is nine years since the death of Sheku Bayoh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Frankie Boyle and Val McDermid are among those giving their backing to Sheku Bayoh’s family as an inquiry into his death prepares to examine race – amid calls for a “more racially-inclusive, fairer and safe society” in Scotland.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015 after being arrested when he was high on drugs.

The Sheku Bayoh inquiry began two years ago and is examining the circumstances leading to his death, and the aftermath and investigation.

It has focused on the actions of Police Scotland, the Crown Office and the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), and is due to conclude at the end of the year, with a report expected to be published in 2025 – a decade on from his death.

Sheku Bayoh inquiry
Sheku Bayoh died nine years ago (family handout/PA)

A mass vigil will be held on Thursday outside the inquiry at Capital House in Edinburgh, to mark the “critical” stage of examining race.

Comedian Boyle, writer McDermid and SubClub resident DJ Telford are among 76 artists, performers and writers who have backed a statement calling for a “more racially-inclusive, fairer and safe society” as a result of the inquiry.

Mr Bayoh’s sister, Kadi Johnson, said: “The last nine years has been for us a never-ending and painful fight for truth, justice and accountability. It has been emotionally very hard, often distressing, to sit through every hearing, as I and my family have done, over these two years.

“The inquiry will be at a very important stage when the question of race is being examined.”

McDermid said: “I’d be very happy to add my name to the letter of support for Sheku Bayoh’s family. This has been a shocking stain on Scotland’s human rights reputation, which I feel even more keenly as someone who grew up in Kirkcaldy.”

The statement praised the Bayoh family’s dedication, and said: “Their courage and determination over nine long and painful years in pursuit of truth and justice regarding the circumstances of the death of their much-loved son, brother father and uncle has been an inspiration.

“Kadi Johnson, Sheku’s sister has said, ‘My brother Sheku is Scotland’s George Floyd’.

“A worldwide movement followed the killing of George Floyd (in America). People across Scotland must now show solidarity for Sheku’s family and to ensure that his name will never be forgotten.

“We owe it to them. His terrible loss can never be compensated for, but his death will not have been in vain if the inquiry outcome contributes to a more racially-inclusive, fairer and safe society.”