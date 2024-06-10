Two blood cancer drugs among six medicines accepted for use in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Two blood cancer drugs among six medicines accepted for use in Scotland

By Press Association
Two blood cancer drugs are among six medicines that have been approved for use by NHS Scotland (Julien Behal/PA)
Two drugs for treating a form of blood cancer are among six medicines given the nod by the body that advises on medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted two drugs for treating adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a form of blood cancer.

Glofitamab (sold under the brand name Columvi) and epcoritamab (also known as Tepkinly), are intended for patients who have relapsed, or who have not responded after two previous lines of treatment.

About 430 adults in Scotland are diagnosed with DLBCL each year and the prognosis for those who have relapsed or who have not responded to two lines of treatment is currently poor, according to Tepkinly manufacturer Abbvie.

Graeme Bryson, SMC vice chair, said: “We are pleased to be able to accept two medicines for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: glofitamab and epcoritamab.

“The committee heard from patient representatives the impact this condition has on patients and their families, and the expected benefits these new medicines could bring.”

The decision to accept epcoritamab, which works by helping the body’s immune system to attack and destroy cancerous cells, has been welcomed by blood cancer community, Blood Cancer UK.

Josh Hill, Blood Scotland UK policy officer, said: “We are delighted that the SMC has made epcoritamab available to eligible people in Scotland living with this aggressive blood cancer.

“Epcoritamab is a bispecific antibody, administered as an injection under the skin, designed to recognise and attach to the cancer cells and immune cells, so that the body’s immune system can destroy them.”

Clinicians have also welcomed the SMC’s decision, saying that as well as providing another treatment option, the use of epcoritamab is not restricted to specialised treatment centres and so patients can be treated closer to home.

Angus Broom, consultant haematologist at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, said: “Epcoritamab is the first bispecific treatment option in this disease area that can be administered as an injection under the skin, in a hospital setting.

“This could allow patients to potentially be treated close to home, as this treatment can be delivered in a wider hospital setting rather than just specialist centres.”

The SMC has also accepted for use voxelotor (also know as Oxbryta), an orally-administered drug for treating haemolytic anaemia caused by sickle cell disease, in patients aged 12 years and older.

Sickle cell disease is a lifelong, inherited, blood disorder that affects about 17,500 people in the UK and which, among other things, increases the risk of infection and anaemia, according to pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which developed the drug.

Mr Bryson said: “We know that sickle cell disease can have a huge impact on people’s lives and that our decision to accept voxelotor will be welcomed by patients and their families.”

Voxelotor is the first treatment for haemolytic anaemia due to sickle cell disease to be made routinely available on the NHS in Scotland, according to Pfizer.

The committee also accepted adult weight loss drug tirzepatide (sold under the brand name Mounjaro), with Mr Bryson saying this offered another option for people with weight-related, health conditions.

“Obesity is a serious public health issue in Scotland. The committee has accepted tirzepatide that will help patients with obesity lose and manage their weight when used together with exercise and a reduced-calorie diet,” he said.

The SMC also accepted etrasimod (sold under the brand name Velsipity), for treating ulcerative colitis in patients aged 16 and over; and momelotinib (also known as Omjjara), for the treatment of an enlarged spleen.