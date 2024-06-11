Teenager in critical condition and three others injured after crash

A teenager is in a critical condition and three others are injured after a car came off a road and ended up in a burn.

The grey Ford Ka was travelling west on the A721 towards Carluke when it left the carriageway near Crawfordwalls Bridge and came to rest partially submerged in the water at around 10.20pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe his condition as critical but stable.

A 19-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and two men aged 18 and 19 were taken to Wishaw University Hospital.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in South Lanarkshire.

Sergeant Jack Swindells said: “An investigation is under way as we aim to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to any motorists who were travelling on the A721 Kilncadzow/Carnwath Road who may have seen the Ford Ka prior to it leaving the road.

“I’d also ask anyone with dashcam equipment to check their footage as there may be images of the vehicle which could assist our inquiries.”

The road was closed following the crash for collision investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4082 of June 10 2024.