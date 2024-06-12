Police name 53-year-old man found dead in Edinburgh property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police name 53-year-old man found dead in Edinburgh property

By Press Association
Brian Ramsay was pronounced dead at the scene (family handout/Police Scotland/PA)
Brian Ramsay was pronounced dead at the scene (family handout/Police Scotland/PA)

Police have named a man who was found dead in a property in Edinburgh.

Brian Ramsay, 53, was found by officers called to an address on Westfield Road in Gorgie at around 12.55pm on Friday amid welfare concerns.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death, and he later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

In a statement, Mr Ramsay’s family said: “We are shocked and saddened by his death. We would ask that we are given privacy to come to terms with our loss at this time.”

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident remain ongoing.

“We would ask anyone with any information which could assist us with the investigation that has not already come forward to please make contact with officers as soon as possible.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Mr Ramsay, and we will continue to support them during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1557 of Friday June 7.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.