Home News Scotland

Excitement builds as Scotland prepare to face Germany in Euro 2024 opener

By Press Association
Fans gathered at Marienplatz in Munich (PA)
Fans gathered at Marienplatz in Munich (PA)

Millions of Scots are set to will the national men’s football team on to victory as they take on Germany in the highly anticipated opening match of Euro 2024.

The match in Munich is the first of 51 to be played over the next month to decide the next European champions, with the final taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on July 14.

Tens of thousands of members of the Tartan Army have made the trip to Germany to cheer on their heroes, and at home thousands more are expected to pack out venues specially set up in cities to screen the game.

Germany are third favourite to win the tournament behind France and England and while the odds appear to be stacked heavily against Scotland beating them, many supporters are hoping their side can take something from Friday night’s game.

Scotland have never beaten Germany in a competitive fixture and have won only one of their last nine matches – a 2-0 friendly win over minnows Gibraltar at the start of the month.

Speaking to a packed media conference at the Munich Arena on Thursday evening, manager Steve Clarke said every one of his players was “desperate” to be picked to play in tonight’s clash.

“Everyone is fully fit, flying, desperate to be selected and ready to go,” he said.

“The enormity of the opener, however, is a bit of a sideshow and hopefully we don’t get too involved in that.

“It’s a difficult game. One of the mantras I’ve always had is respect everyone and fear no one.

“We have respect for the host nation, we know they’re a good team but hopefully we can show everyone we’re a good team as well.

“I can enjoy it. I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in big matches, the Champions League final for example, it was nice to be involved in the last Euros.

“I can enjoy it, but I’ll enjoy it even more once we’ve got four points on the board.”

First Minister John Swinney, who will be attending the match, told Holyrood during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday it was “great to see Scotland back in Europe where we rightly belong”.

“As First Minister I want to wish Steve Clarke’s team the best of luck and wish the huge numbers of Scotland supporters making the journey a safe and memorable trip,” he said.

“I know the Tartan Army will be an absolute credit to Scotland. I know the team will be a credit to Scotland because they have inspired so many of us by their success in getting to Euro 2024.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also wished the team good luck ahead of kick-off.